SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man from Springfield decided he wanted to start the giving season with what he calls a "giving-thanks dinner."
Ralpheal Desir told Western Mass News that his number one goal this thanksgiving is to bring the community of Springfield together with food.
"Thanksgiving day we will definitely be feeding the City of Springfield," Desir explained.
On Thanksgiving day the MLK Center will transform into a 'giving-thanks dinner' that is open to anyone in the community.
"It's free of charge, free for all ages. Its unity in the community and its giving thanks dinner. Together we can defy all odds if we come together as a community. Especially in the city, and the inner city, all you hear about crime. Nothing good. Nothing good," Desir noted.
Something he wants to change.
After getting the idea for an all-inclusive meal, he started spreading the word on social media and the support started to stream in.
"People just asking about it, sharing the flyer, and just emailing me or texting me or even messaging on Facebook!" Desir said.
Pretty soon he had several local businesses asking for ways they could help.
"We will have entertainment, we have people coming in to make it look festive. And all of it is donated things from people actually in our city," Desir explained.
As a local business owner himself he hopes that this will teach his 5-year old son that when you spread goodness, you'll get it in return.
"You can always give back. If you're taking money from the community you can put the money right back into the community somehow some way," Desir said.
