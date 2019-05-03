LAWRENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man that was arrested back in 1985 on allegations that he raped an elderly woman is now facing similar charges in Lawrence.
Carrie Kimball, official spokesperson for the Essex County District Attorney's office, tells us that 50-year-old George Perrot is now accused of raping a woman who was unconscious on a Lawrence sidewalk.
He entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment in Lawrence District Court on January 7 of 2019 and was indicted in March by a grand jury.
Perrot is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Essex County Superior Court.
The charges against him include rape, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.
Police say the incident happened on January 4.
George Perrot was just seventeen years old when he was arrested for the 1985 rape of a 78-year-old Springfield woman.
Perrot was freed back in 2016 after a judge found F.B.I. testimony stating the evidence in the case flawed and granted him a new trial.
However, in October of 2017, prosecutors said that justice would be best served by terminating further prosecution.
