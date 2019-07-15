SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man jumped into action to help someone suffering from an apparent overdose, this all happening only a couple hours after he obtained a Narcan kit at an opioid awareness event.
"I have lived the experience," recovery coach Kali Baba-McConnell tells us.
Kali is not shy when talking about his past addiction to opiates.
"Had seven surgeries in four years and I was on percocets that whole time. That was during the big pharma push and then I got cut off...so I ended up buying percocets on the street and went to detox for the first time, and everyone there was like, 'Why are you buying percocets? Heroin is so cheap.', so I ran with that for a few years until my life exploded," continued Kali.
The 47-year-old is now four years sober, working as a recovery coach.
On Friday, he attended an event put on by Hampshire Hope.
"As I was there, I kind of swiped a Narcan off the table with all of the pamphlets," says Kali.
Kali took the bus back to Union Station after the event on Friday.
You could say he was in the right place at the right time.
When he got to the bus stop, he found a man suffering from an apparent overdose.
"Ended up narcaning the person. About thirty to sixty seconds in, he kind of came to, looked confused, and walked off," stated Kali.
"We were very grateful that one of our coalition members took that Narcan and was able to use it, later that day, to save a life," Cherry Sullivan, program coordinator for Hampshire Hope, tells us.
Cherry tells Western Mass News instances, like the one Kali Baba was faced with Friday, are why they are encouraging everyone to carry Narcan.
"I think it goes to show that, again, this does impact everyone. One of the initiatives we have is to distribute Narcan to our community. We provide Narcan to our first responders, as well as key community members who might come across an overdose, which is really anyone in our community," said Cherry.
"It is the new CPR. There are so many overdoses going on that having Narcan is, I feel like, a civic duty. It doesn’t have to be you or a family member. It could be someone on the side of the road and you’d save their life," added Kali.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.