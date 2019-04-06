SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is dead after officials say he became pinned underneath a vehicle.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Police Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that they were called to 121 Gresham Street around 2:20 Saturday afternoon.
Upon arrival, firefighters located a middle aged man that had been pinned underneath a vehicle in the driveway.
The man, who has not yet been identified yet, was pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
