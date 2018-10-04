CHARLTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was killed following a two-car crash on the westbound side of the Mass Pike.
The accident occurred around 3:40 Thursday morning before Exit 9.
State Police tell us that a white van, driven by a 51-year-old man from Springfield, crashed into a tractor trailer in the middle lane on the Pike in Charlton.
Officials stated that a 2013 Freightliner tractor trailer had come to a stop in the middle lane, because of construction detail.
Even though the tractor trailer didn't stop abruptly, the car behind it, a 2017 Ford Transit van, crashed into the back of the tractor trailer.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported that traffic the Pike had been reduced to as few as one lane.
The driver of the tractor trailer, a 58-year-old man from Chicopee, was not injured in the accident.
The Charlton and Sturbridge Fire Departments, as well as the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, were called in to assist.
The crash is still under investigation, but officials say that the driver of the Ford Transit failed to notice that traffic had stopped.
All lanes have since reopened.
This investigation is ongoing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
