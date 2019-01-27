Springfield man offering Coast Guard members rides to food banks.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The U.S. government has reopened temporarily after the longest shutdown in American history, but that's not stopping the community from lending a helping hand.
John Baker, a resident of Springfield, is offering rides to any Coast Guard member that needs to go to a food bank.
After serving in the military, Baker tells Western Mass News he understands what these men and women are going through.
"I'd be willing," Baker tells us. "I don't care where they are. They can be in Malden. They can be in Pittsfield. They can be in North Adams, Lee, [or] East Longmeadow. If you need a ride to go to a food bank, you call me. I'll take you. If you're uncomfortable going in, you tell me what you need, and I'll go in and I'll ask for it."
Baker tells Western Mass News he has called various food banks and V.A. programs to let them know he is around to give rides for Coast Guard member free of charge.
Baker also added his family has a great deal of respect for the Coast Guard so he believes giving back is the least he could do.
"This is not a real, big thing when," continued Baker. "Compared to other people and what other people are doing, which is an amazing part of our American culture. When times are tough, [and] when people need other people, there are enough people to fill in the void."
If you would like a ride from John or know someone who does, you can contact Western Mass News directly or send an e-mail to tips@westernmassnews.com and we will connect you with John Baker.
