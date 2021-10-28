SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is being held without the right to bail on dangerousness after his latest arrest.
Johnny Acevedo, also known as "Plainfield Johnny", was arrested on October 19 by the Hampden District Attorney's SAFE Unit on several gun related charges.
The D.A.'s office explains that the unit was formed earlier this year after the Knox Street Posse was dismantled and their focus is on known people who are drivers of street-level violent crime and gang activity.
Authorities said Acevedo was out on bail at the time of his arrest on heroin and cocaine trafficking charges. They added that he is a known affiliate of the Plainfield and Sycamore gangs and has multiple open drug and firearms charges and a history of violent encounters with police.
Acevedo is scheduled to be back in court on November 16.
He has MULTIBLE open firearm and drug charges and is violent with the cops BUT out on bail??? That judge needs a new job.
