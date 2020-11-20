(WGGB/WSHM) -- This story is one for the record books..
This weekend, a Springfield man is attempting to land a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for rapping for 35 hours straight.
Jeffery Lomel will be performing all original music with a combination of singing and rapping as he tries to smash to the previous record of 33 hours and 34 minutes.
Lomel's been producing songs and videos nearly every week and putting on live performances. While he said he raps every single day, he has a strategy for his world-record attempt..
"So I'm just gonna tell stories and I'm going to have a dictionary pick out words, I have a random word generator and I'm just gonna go. I already have the instrumental for it, all the deeds for it and I'm just gonna have fun and do what I love doing best," Lomel explained.
Lomel's attempt starts tonight at 10 p.m. Friday. If he makes it to the end, he won't be done until Sunday morning.
You can CLICK HERE to follow his progress.
