SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield Tuesday.
52-year-old Anthony Scibelli, of Springfield, pleaded guilty to one count of collecting on an extension of credit by extortionate means.
He faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines after pleading guilty in federal court on Tuesday.
In 2017, he provided a loan to a person who he later threatened to beat up for failing to make the monthly payments.
His sentencing is scheduled for September 3.
