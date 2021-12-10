SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A Springfield man pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.
54-year-old David Cecchetelli admitted to the charge in US district court after Police found ammunition hidden in his bedroom during a search in Dec. 2019.
Due to a prior conviction, Cecchetelli is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. he now faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250 thousand
