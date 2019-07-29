AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is continuing to recover after he crashed into a tree earlier this month, but he says he wouldn't be here today, were it not for the actions of one woman.
We sat down with William Santiago at the Heritage Hall North, home of Northeast Rehab in Agawam, where he's done a lot of reflecting on that crash.
He spoke only with us, because he felt it is important that everyone knows about his real-life hero.
William Santiago's car was totaled after crashing into a tree while getting off the Chestnut Street exit of 291 in Springfield earlier this month.
"The brakes kind of locked up, so, at that point, I realized the car's not stopping. This is not good," Santiago tells us.
William, who's twenty-four, tells Western Mass News it was his day off and he was heading downtown to pay some bills, when, suddenly, his car hydroplaned.
"I saw the impact about to happen and I braced myself, and, from there, it was just a quick blur," stated Santiago.
William was seriously injured, but still conscious and could only use his elbows to try and crawl out.
He says he began to lose consciousness, when, suddenly, he saw a woman in the distance.
"I looked up at her and asked if I was going to be okay, 'I want my mom,' and she was like 'Honey, you don't have your mom right now, but I promise you have me', and she really kept me calm," continued Santiago.
William says he wasn't feeling pain in his legs and began to worry.
"I just kept asking her, 'Am I going to be able to walk again?', and she kept telling me, 'I don't know, but one thing I do know is you're here and you're going to be okay', and she never gave me that false sense of hope, but she gave me that reassurance that I'm still here," said Santiago.
She kept telling him not to move, and stayed with him until paramedics arrived.
William says the last time he saw her was when the ambulance sped off to take him to the hospital.
After regaining consciousness, William told his mom he needed to find this woman, so they took to Facebook, putting out a post with a description of the woman who helped him.
"Somebody had commented 'You know, that's like finding a needle in a haystack', and I was like, 'Absolutely, but it's worth the try'," says Santiago.
Facebook worked.
The woman who helped him, Kristen, posted with the hashtag needle in a haystack.
Two days after the crash, Kristen and William met in his hospital room.
"I bought her a heart necklace, and it says 'Forever My Hero', and it's a locket, and, on the other side of it. it has the date of the accident and my initials W.S.," stated Santiago.
As he continues to recover from the physical injuries from the crash, William says he's also struggling emotionally.
One night, he says he was having a nightmare and flashbacks of the crash.
He woke up in a sweat and started writing what began as a poem.
He turned it into a song, which details not only the crash and his hero, but how he was in a bad place in life before it.
"Anybody having a bad day, questioning why things are happening can look at that video and hear that song, and know to trust in your faith and there's a reason everything happens," noted Santiago.
Now, with Kristin becoming a member of his family, he says he really wants her to know….
"You're my hero, nobody stopped. Nobody stopped, James. People dialed 911 people were recording me. I couldn't believe it, but here comes this woman running full speed at me, took me right into her arms, and telling me I'm not your mom, but I'm here for you. It was just the most amazing thing ever, and the woman is my hero, I don't care what she says. Til the day I die, she's going to be my hero," added Santiago.
His friends have started a GoFundMe for his recovery.
To donate, you can click or tap here.
To listen to the full song, you can click or tap here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.