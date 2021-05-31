SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The June 1 tornado impacted the lives of many in western Mass. for one Springfield man, the path the tornado carved lead him down a path to a new career.
Western Mass News sat down with Armando Feliciano, who recalled his experiences that day and how a previously scheduled appliance order allowed him to miraculously save the life of a stranger.
“I had previously ordered a refrigerator and a stove for the house, and usually they give you a window so, they told me they were going to get here between 1 and 4, and I was in my office. And around maybe, 1 o’clock, I said I better get home just in case,” Feliciano said.
Just in case turned out to mean a lot that day. Feliciano continued working in his attic while his grandchildren played in the kitchen until he heard the delivery truck arrive.
“I ran downstairs to tell the kids, you know, get out of the kitchen, and at that minute, my daughter said look. And we looked out the back, and there we saw a lot of things flying around, and my wife had just walked in, and she literally took a picture of the funnel,” Feliciano recalled.
He swept his family into the basement without thinking or looking seeking shelter right in this very location.
“People say that it sounded like a train. You know, the tornado, I say it sounded like 30 trains coming in at once. We heard the loud noise we heard the crashing sound, and of course, everybody downstairs was screaming,” Feliciano said.
Much to his surprise, an unfamiliar face had joined them.
“When everything was over, I said, is everybody okay? And there was a Jamaican man in my basement, and I said to him, who are you? And in his very nice, Jamaican accent, he says, man, I’m the refrigerator man you threw me in the basement. You saved my life,” Feliciano said.
That same refrigerator remains in Feliciano’s renovated kitchen to this day.
Feliciano recalled the moment he turned around to view the damage. The attic he was working in moments before the tornado struck no longer existed.
“When I got back and saw the devastation, I was in awe. I was just in awe. That’s when we realized, oh my gosh, how lucky we are to be alive,” Feliciano said.
The chain of events that unfolded in the days that followed redefined the word community for Feliciano and redefined his life.
“The beautiful part was that you know we had never really met all our neighbors, and we had never really met the people in this community, and it really put together and build together the people in this community,” Feliciano explained.
That same community that helped him pick up the pieces is the community that he now serves in his new role.
“I was able to use that as a platform to make sure people have opportunities to really love life. I decided to join the Rebuild Springfield, and then I’m part of the Develop Springfield board now," Feliciano said.
One decade later, he continues turning tragedy into triumph.
“When I look back at this, I don’t really care about the material stuff I lost, I just care that you know everybody was okay, that we had very few casualties, and most especially in my family that you know we were all safe, and we can still hug each other,” Feliciano said.
