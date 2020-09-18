SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man will be spending time behind bars after pleading guilty to sex trafficking charges.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 49-year-old William Coleman, who has been in custody since his December 2018 arrest, was sentenced Thursday to 186 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
Coleman pleaded guilty in February to nine counts of sex trafficking and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.
“We applaud this sentence as a measure of justice for the victims who suffered often brutal sexual exploitation at the hands of Coleman through his web of illegal activity which covered multiple states. This case could never have been completed without the expert, close coordination of our concerned community of stakeholders in the Western Massachusetts Human Trafficking Working Group," said Michael Shea, acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Boston.
Prosecutors said that Coleman ran a prostitution business in the Springfield and Hartford areas, as well as other parts of Connecticut, from 2016 to 2018. He reportedly used violence and the drug addictions of eight female victims to coerce them into commercial sex acts with paying customers.
The victims then were typically required to turn the money over to Coleman, who reportedly heavily controlled their daily lives. The women weren't able to keep the money they earned and had to obtain their drugs through Coleman.
The U.S. Attorney's office added that those victims who did not follow Coleman's rules were subject to sexual violence, withholding of drugs, and physical assaults.
"This sentence is a stern reminder of the consequences facing those involved in the unconscionable practice of sex trafficking...My office, in tandem with our law enforcement partners, remains steadfast in its resolve to eradicate illegal sex trafficking operations that prey on vulnerable victims," said U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling.
