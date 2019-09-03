ST. ALBANS, VT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators are searching for a Springfield man in connection with a stabbing in northern Vermont.
St. Albans Police said early Tuesday morning, police were called to Northwest Medical Center for a man who was stabbed.
Once on-scene, officers learned that the incident took place at the LaQuinta Hotel in St. Albans.
The victim's girlfriend reportedly told police that they were in the parking lot when her boyfriend was approached by another man and was stabbed in the parking lot.
The girlfriend took the victim to the emergency room. He was then subsequently taken to UVM Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.
Police went to the hotel where they learned that two unknown men rented a room, that employees heard arguing from outside, and then saw two vehicles leave and head north on Route 104.
"This investigation appears to be an isolated incident and that they (victim & offender) knew each other," police added.
Investigators have been able to identify the alleged suspect as 33-year-old Harrison Ogbunize of Springfield. He is being sought on an attempted homicide charge.
Police are still working to identify the second man, pictured in surveillance photos, who was seen with Ogbunize.
Both men, who were allegedly involved in the incident, were last seen together in a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro with Massachusetts registration: 9BB781.
Anyone with information on Ogbunize or the other man is asked to call St. Albans Police at (802) 524-2166.
