NORTH HAMPTON, NH (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield resident and a Connecticut man are okay after their plane crashed Wednesday morning in North Hampton, NH.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Hampton Air Field.
Crews said they found a Vans RV-6 upside down between the taxiway and the runway.
Robert Turcotte, 70, of Broad Brook, CT and his passenger, 68-year-old William Kulle of Springfield, were able to get out safely and were treated on-scene for minor injuries.
They had taken off from Skylark Airport in East Windsor, CT around 8:30 a.m.
Hampton Airfield is closed while officials investigate this incident.
