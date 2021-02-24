North Hampton NH plane 022421

Photo provided by North Hampton, NH Police

NORTH HAMPTON, NH (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield resident and a Connecticut man are okay after their plane crashed Wednesday morning in North Hampton, NH.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Hampton Air Field.

Crews said they found a Vans RV-6 upside down between the taxiway and the runway.

Robert Turcotte, 70, of Broad Brook, CT and his passenger, 68-year-old William Kulle of Springfield, were able to get out safely and were treated on-scene for minor injuries.

They had taken off from Skylark Airport in East Windsor, CT around 8:30 a.m.

Hampton Airfield is closed while officials investigate this incident.

