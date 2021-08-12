SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local man will get some national television exposure on Thursday courtesy of ABC's 'Holey Moley.'
Luis Calderon of Springfield is an amateur boxer, but tonight, he will be putting his athleticism and mini-golf skills to the test. He'll be one of the competitors on 'Holey Moley.'
ABC shared a preview with Western Mass News, with Calderon showing off his footwork, getting across some dinosaur bones, and earning a better putting position.
The question is does he win and advance? For that, we'll all have to tune in to 'Holey Moley: 3D in 2D' tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC40.
