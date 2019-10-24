SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An 83-year-old Springfield man is now picking up the pieces after a tree came crashing down onto his house during last week's severe weather, just weeks after putting it on the market.

"Things may not be as good as you like it, but they are not as bad as they could be," said George Johnson.

Johnson's home on Mallowhill Road in Springfield has seen better days.

"I came outside and that's when I seen two trees were down and then I was afraid." Johnson explained.

Last Wednesday's powerful storm sent two trees crashing onto his roof, with one pulling down electrical lines.

This week, crews came out to clean-up.

"The fellow from the tree company came out, took the trees down, took the trees off the house, and took them all away," Johnson added.

Johnson told Western Mass News once the trees were gone, he finally was able to look at the damage done.

"The tree came down and they found two holes in the roof and they out patches on them until they can be repaired," Johnson noted.

The storm also caused damaged to his car and a window in his home.

"A glass broken on the back side of my house, which has a slope glass roof, but one of the panes are broken," Johnson said.

Johnson has lived in his home for 50 years and to make matters worse, he said, is that he was getting ready to sell his home.

"I got to pack up my tent, load up my camel, and head out into the desert," Johnson added.

For Johnson, the most difficult thing about this is paying the deductibles.

"The trees are a $1,500 deductible. The house is a $1,000 deductible and my car, which was also damaged, has a $500 deductible," Johnson said.

It's a hefty price tag that he did not expect.

"Right now, I need $3,000 to get everything back in order and right now, $3,000 is not in my bank account," Johnson said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Johnson. You can CLICK HERE for more information.