SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Springfield residents charged with Murder have been arrested in Chicopee in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old, Kamari-Khalil Lyles in Springfield back in May.
This is according to the Springfield Police Department.
23-year-old, Joel Rodriguez and 20-year-old, Brialee Garcia were taken into custody Friday morning at about 9:45 a.m. at an apartment in the 0-100 block of West Street in Chicopee.
On May 1st, shortly before midnight, Springfield police were called to Leete Street after their 'ShotSpotter' activated.
According to Ryan Walsh, public information officer for the Springfield Police Department, police found 2 men suffering from serious gunshot wounds.
One of the victims survived. The other victim, identified as Kamari-Khalil Lyles, died from his injuries on May 6th.
"For the past several months Detectives in the Springfield Police Homicide Unit have been investigating this case on October 7th applied for and were granted arrest warrants for ..Rodriguez and ..Garcia in connection to the murder of Lyles," Walsh explained.
Both Rodriguez and Garcia are facing the following charges:
- Murder
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Assault to Murder
- Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle (2 Counts)
- Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
Further details about the case and their arrests have not been released.
