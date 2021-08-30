SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In response to growing COVID-19 cases in Springfield, masks will now be mandated in all municipal buildings.
The mandate will take effect on Wednesday, September 1 and be in effect for 90 days. It will apply to all staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
"Again, and especially to protect and preserve our workforce, as we have been open for business for quite a while, and while our employee numbers are good, we do get hundreds of visitors daily in all of our city buildings. As we’ve done with our schools, we will do with municipal buildings now to continue to ‘starve this new COVID-19 Delta variant’. We will continue to push getting vaccinated for this has truly become a pandemic of the unvaccinated," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno in a statement.
City officials said that for the week of August 22, 517 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Springfield and 52 percent (269) of those cases were in people under age 30.
- Week of September 25 - 122 cases
- Week of August 1 - 279 cases
- Week of August 8 - 374 cases
- Week of August 15 - 477 cases
- Week of August 22 - 517 cases
At the end of the 90 days, Springfield health officials will conduct a review and determine if the mandate needs to be lifted or remain in place. However, if the COVID-19 case count in Springfield drops substantially before the end of the 90 day period, a review will take place at that time.
