SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and the New England Donor Services acknowledged Organ Donation Month on Tuesday.
A flag raising ceremony was held outside City Hall this morning.
Sarno encouraged residents to consider becoming an organ donor in order to save more lives.
“Thousands of lives are saved each year here in Massachusetts because of the selflessness of those who have registered as organ and tissue donors. I am one myself – did it some years ago through our Registry of Motor Vehicles. I want to encourage our residents to learn more about this option that can be the ultimate gift for someone in need," Sarno explained.
