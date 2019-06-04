SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday marks a somber anniversary for the Springfield Police Department.
It's been seven years since Springfield Police Officer Kevin Ambrose was killed in the line of duty, while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
The 36 year department veteran was shot multiple times on June 4, 2012 while on that call at a Sixteen Acres apartment complex.
“This June 4th, marks the seventh anniversary of Kevin’s heroic sacrifice. This anniversary also corresponds with his badge number (#7), making this date even more poignant. With the wishes of Officer Ambrose’s family, Tuesday will be commemorated by the placing of a marked cruiser with blue lights activated. There will be a moment of radio silence. Knowing Kevin as I did, he and his family are always in my thoughts, not just on June 4th, but I think about him all the time. Please keep Kevin and his family in your prayers," said acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood in a statement.
