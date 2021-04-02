SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- April is National Autism Awareness Month and Friday is World Autism Awareness Day - a time when people around the globe come together to spread knowledge about the developmental disorder.
People around the world come together for World Autism Awareness Day to light up blue to recognize and support those with autism.
“These are wonderful children. We all have family and friends who have these very cherished and wonderful children,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Sarno presented a proclamation Friday declaring the day, which is meant to help people better understand autism. It's also a day to celebrate and show respect to friends and family members living with it.
“The city of Springfield is proud to join and support the 9th Annual Light It Up Blue,” Sarno added.
Sunshine Village, a disability service and support organization based in Chicopee, was also present at Friday's event.
Lisa Montero, the program manager at the organization's Agawam location, told Western Mass News while those with autism may be different, they display a range of strengths and abilities.
According to the CDC, about one in 54 children in the U.S. was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
Montero added that having a family member with autism is what inspires her work. She said the COVID-19 pandemic did not slow down her organization's ability to help.
“It’s an honor to be here today to accept the proclamation from the mayor…We work really hard to make sure that they're still able to be creative and express their differences and be who they need to be and want to be and still be a valued part of the community and, at the same time, remain COVID safe,” Montero explained.
