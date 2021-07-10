SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield is celebrating Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Feast Day.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will join Bishop William Byrne at the 4 p.m. mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. They will honor and celebrate the 2021 Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Feast Day.

After mass Sarno and Bishop Byrne will meet and greet parishioners at the Parish Center.

Sarno said in a statement, part quote, “It will be good to see so many familiar faces again after being apart for so long due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.”

