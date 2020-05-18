SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker’s four-phase plan to reopen the Bay State all depends on the coronavirus curve continuing in a downward trend.
Each phase opens up different parts of Massachusetts.
The phase where casinos, bars, and gyms could reopen is phase three, which could be as early as the first week of July.
Each phase lasts for a minimum of three weeks, so phase three could come later than projected.
The state has to get through phase one -- which started today -- and depending on how coronavirus cases go, it will last until the first week of June.
Then other industries open up in phase two before getting to phase three, which would include more public-oriented businesses.
During his weekly briefing, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno broke down the details.
“Hotels, restaurants -- phase two,” he said. “Gaming, phase 3. Theaters, arenas, possibly phase three. Phase four, casinos, hotels attached to them should follow the guidelines for each section.”
Also starting next Monday, recreational marijuana shops can reopen for curbside pickup.
In a statement from the Commonwealth Dispensary Association, they praised the phase one inclusion, saying in part:
“In addition to beginning to restore access to safe, tested adult-use cannabis, this determination provides a first step in providing meaningful economic relief to the more than 2,000 Massachusetts cannabis employees who will be able to return to work, workers who otherwise do not qualify for federal relief."
