SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- on Friday, Mayor Domenic Sarno met up with a representative of the Brethren Community Foundation to talk about the Juneteenth celebration.
The mayor read a proclamation officially declaring Friday, June 19 as "Juneteenth Day" in the City of Springfield.
"On this day in hundreds of cities across the country, people of all races, nationalities, and religions are joining hands to truthfully acknowledge a period in the United States history that impacted and continues to influence our society," Sarno said.
The mayor also joined the group in raising a flag to celebrate the day.
