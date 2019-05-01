SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield’s mayor has now ordered immediate disciplinary action be taken against a Springfield Police School Resource officer accused of misconduct during an interaction with a student.
Late this afternoon, Mayor Sarno announced that he has further reviewed the incident under investigation, and he now believes the Quebec Unit officer’s actions are totally unacceptable.
He is calling on acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood to take, what he calls, swift and appropriate disciplinary action.
As a reminder, a Springfield Police officer assigned to the department’s Quebec unit at Kiley Middle School is accused of having a personal, physical interaction with a student.
The incident allegedly happened last week.
The officer was removed from the school’s Quebec unit on Monday and was placed on administrative duty as an internal investigation began, but, as of yesterday, the officer has not been disciplined in any way.
Video of the alleged incident was given to the Hampden County D.A.'s office.
The state’s Department of Children and Family Services is also investigating.
In a statement to Western Mass News, Mayor Domenic Sarno says:
“I repeat again, our officers are sworn to uphold the law, not break it. This behavior will not be tolerated.”
We did reach out to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh to ask what is next for the officer at the center of this case, but we have not yet heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.