SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has now been officially sworn-in for a fifth term.
City officials gathered Monday morning for the inauguration at Symphony Hall.
Sarno is now officially the longest serving mayor in the history of Springfield.
In front of his family, the City Council, and other officials, Sarno took the oath of office for another four year term.
In his inauguration speech, Sarno looked back on the financial struggles the city has faced, his push for economic development and job creation, and the building of MGM Springfield.
"This morning, I pledge my very best efforts to be an effective steward of the trust that has been placed in me. As I reflect back on my years as your mayor, I take, with great pride, the accomplishments we have come about together," Sarno said in his remarks.
The City Council also was sworn-in with the oath of office, before the mayor's address.
As a thank you to the residents of Springfield, Sarno is opening Bright Nights at Forest Park on Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The mayor and his family will be there and it's free to get in.
The festivities will conclude with the inaugural gala on Saturday, January 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
We spoke with Sarno after his address. Coming up tonight on Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40, the challenges he foresees in this upcoming term and his goals for the future.
