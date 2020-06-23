SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Springfield Police said half the individuals arrested on firearms charges since the middle of March are back on the street.
Mayor Domenic Sarno lashed out at a Berkshire County Judge on Tuesday.
“Please promise that you’ll come back to court, please promise that you won't play with guns anymore," he said.
Officials said that five suspects were arrested in different cars and firearms were recovered from each vehicle.
Commissioner Cheryl Claprood said she was made aware Monday night that four of those individuals have been released without bail being set.
“It's very, to say it nicely, disheartening, discouraging, frustrating for me as a police leader to have my women and men go out day in and day out, do the jobs asked of them,” she said. “The job is obviously very dangerous now. They put their lives on the line every time they make these arrests, and before the ink is dry on the reports, these individuals are out."
Officials said the District Attorney's office requested $50,000 for each of the five individuals, however a judge released them with the only condition they not possess firearms.
