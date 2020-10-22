SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno showed his support for breast cancer awareness month by donning pink and denim.
City employees gathered on the front steps of city hall for a press conference to honor those who have battled the disease.
The Thunderbirds mascot, Boomer, was also there.
The mayor presented a generous donation to Rays of Hope and members of the Baystate Health Foundation told us that donations are more important than ever due to the challenges faced in providing services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The reality is that cancer did not take a break during this pandemic and so we're very proud of the fact that we've been able to continue providing not only medical services, but support services to anyone and everyone going through the journey of breast cancer throughout this time," said Kathy Tobin with the Baystate Health Foundation.
Tobin said Rays of Hope will host a 'Pink Parade of Hope' in place of its annual walk. It will be a drive-thru parade at the Baystate property in Holyoke, followed by a virtual celebration.
