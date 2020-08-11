SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker is tightening coronavirus restrictions because of an uptick in cases.
The new regulations in place starting Tuesday impact restaurants, sporting events, and how people gather in outdoor places.
These new regulations are on top of the travel ban from most states which requires someone to test negative for COVID or quarantine for 14 days.
Baker’s revised executive order for the coronavirus went into effect Tuesday.
Under the order, a COVID enforcement and intervention team will be allowed to fine restaurants
suspend or cancel liquor licenses and shut down businesses and close parks or playgrounds if people are not properly social distancing or wearing masks.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he is keeping a close eye on Springfield.
“What we are looking to do is make sure that we stop any type of super spreader type activity whether it is in the Commonwealth or here in the city of Springfield, and I am working very closely with my health commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and my licensing decision and if necessary our police commissioner,” he said.
Also under the order, indoor gatherings will still be limited to 25 people, but outdoor gatherings will be limited to 50 people. That’s down from the previous limit of 100.
Tara Bennett, spokesperson for the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, said if sports are allowed to start in the fall, the association didn't believe many people would be able to watch the games anyway.
“With the new order, I would say that it is not much of a difference because we know schools were not really anticipating being able to have spectators that much anyway, so it’s really a reflection in the opportunity for spectators which is certainly unfortunate,” she said.
In addition, face coverings are also required when there are more than 10 people from different households.
On the athletic fields, Bennett said it’s up to the venue to be on the lookout for anyone violating the rules.
“That would be under the facility expectations so the facility in terms of whoever is monitoring or directing the specific event would be responsible for monitoring for the spectators in terms of the required face coverings,” she said.
The MIAA is waiting for the state to give further guidance on whether or not high school sports will be allowed in the fall.
