SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The debate is building over policing and race relations in the City of Springfield as calls continue for change coming after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is planning to discuss the topic on Monday, but some members of the city council said they’re not attending.
Members of the city council, including the council president, told Western Mass News they don’t know who has been invited to participate in the mayor’s discussion on race this coming Monday.
They also contend, there are things the mayor can do to improve police and race relations without holding another meeting.
"We don’t want to meet and then there be no action," Springfield City Council President Justin Hurst.
Hurst told Western Mass News he along with several other councilors will not be attending the mayor’s Monday discussion on race.
This discussion comes as the city faces a lawsuit from the Massachusetts chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.
The ACLU said they are bringing litigation over the city’s refusal to provide records related to the Nathan Bills case which involved five Springfield police officers facing charges but have since returned to the job.
For Hurst, that case is crucial to the city’s view of police accountability.
"It culminates with the Nathan Bills case and the reinstatement of these five officers," he said. "To me, that’s leadership that starts from the top. That is something that I believe the mayor can do before we have to have a meeting. We shouldn’t have to meet about things that can be done unilaterally," Hurst noted.
The ACLU released a statement on their lawsuit, saying quote:
"We need to fundamentally shift the role police play in our society; that begins with transparency and accountability."
"More than ever now training and education are key," Sarno said.
At the presentation of his proposed 2021 budget, Sarno said the upcoming year’s allocation for the police department would be .8 percent less than in 2020.
Congressman Richard Neal spoke to Sarno about learning more about national police reform legislation and Sarno said he had questions about changes he could make here at home.
"I had asked specifically about funding opportunities so we could look upon may be taking some things off the police department’s plate, such as mental health," Sarno explained.
Sarno released a statement to Western Mass News regarding Hurst’s decision not to attend Monday's round-table, saying quote:
“...open and honest dialogue is the best tool we have to effect meaningful change. I am looking forward to our round-table discussion with leaders of our city on Monday and many more community meetings to follow.”
This comes as two nearby cities proposing big changes to their police funding.
The mayor of Boston seeks to transfer $12 million in funding from the police department to mental health and counseling services.
Hartford's city council voted to cut $1 million from their police department...to redistribute to health and youth services there.
