SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Springfield city leaders are speaking out after Sunday’s violent protests in Boston over the death of George Floyd.
A police commissioner said her officers are under immense pressure with not only the pandemic but being in the public eye.
Springfield Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Mayor Domenic Sarno are standing together condemning the acts of the Minneapolis police officers resulting in the death of Floyd.
“Both she and I are angry, very angry, about what occurred to George Floyd,” Sarno said. “It was atrocious.”
Clapprood said officers in the Springfield Police Department went through a program in the academy to teach them that it’s okay to speak up.
“Ethical policing is courageous,” she said. “They teach officers that it is OK to go to a supervisor or someone else and say, ‘Look, I don’t think my partner’s actions were correct, here’s what happened,’ or ‘I noticed a change in behavior in my partner.’”
When asked about police brutality in Springfield the commissioner said the department has had issues in the past but less as of this year.
“Our complaints as far as brutality are way down,” she said.
Sarno said he will always make sure the community and the police department are working together.
“Am I perfect? Is Commissioner Clapprood perfect? No. Is the police department perfect? No. I will be the first one to stand up for the dedicated men and women in blue, but if there is something wrong, we will deal with it.”
The commissioner is calling on city leaders to remind community members that violence is not the answer.
