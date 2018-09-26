SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield city council approved ordinances to welcome recreational marijuana businesses in the city.
Now, the plan lands on the desk of Mayor Domenic Sarno for approval.
The mayor still has to review the plan before giving approval, but, he told Western Mass News he supports bringing in reputable businesses that can provide healthy revenue to the city.
"I want businesses to prosper in the city of Springfield," said Mayor Sarno.
City councilors gave the green light to marijuana sales in the city of homes Tuesday night.
It boiled down to an 11 to 1 vote in favor of passing an ordinance that would grant 15 prospective retail marijuana businesses.
Now, the plan needs approval by Mayor Domenic Sarno.
"I was very much in favor of medical marijuana and for the record, I was against the legalization of recreational marijuana. But the people have spoken, it has passed," said Sarno.
Mayor Sarno said that the city council has done their due diligence.
"If you put across a good proposal and you are able to run a good sophisticated business. Not only with the technology and with the public safety component. Being respectful to the neighborhood and business district area is fine with me so if you run a good business I don't have any issue at all," Sarno noted.
The plan allows business owners to set up shop on 58 streets.
The ordinance also sets a buffer zone for cultivation facilities and storefronts away from schools, and retailers also cannot be in the same building as residences.
"We want to make sure it is done properly, all avenues are looked at," Sarno continued.
Mayor Sarno told Western Mass News he is looking forward to see the tax revenue potential for the city, and he wants to see those dollars puts to good use.
"So we can continue to move every nook and cranny of the city of Springfield forward," Sarno added.
Entrepreneurs would still need apply to both the city as well as the state cannabis control coalition before opening a retail store.
Again, Mayor Sarno said he still needs to carefully review the plan before signing off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.