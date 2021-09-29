SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno spoke out just one day before accused serial killer Stewart Weldon is set to be sentenced after pleading guilty to 39 charges, including the murders of three women back in 2018.
The Weldon admission came just days before his trial was set to begin, after three bodies were found buried in and around his home in Springfield. Mayor Sarno told Western Mass News he's glad these families will finally have closure.
"He will now not see the light of day anymore and that’s exactly what should happen in this case," said Mayor Sarno.
Sarno spoke out for the first time since Stewart Weldon pleaded guilty on Tuesday to 39 charges, including the murders of three women back in 2018. The victims are not being identified by Western Mass News because they are victims of sexual assault.
"I’m glad that he decided to plead out on it, so those families don’t have to go through that house of horrors again," said Mayor Sarno.
In a surprising twist, Weldon changed his plea just days before his trial was set to begin, several charges face a life sentence behind bars.
It all started with a broken tail light in 2018, Weldon was pulled over by Springfield Police and officers noticed a woman in his car had visible injuries.
She said she was held captive, beaten and assaulted. An investigation followed and officers found three decomposing bodies buried in and around his page boulevard home.
"I deeply appreciate the hard work by the Springfield Police Department the brave and dedicated men and women for capturing this individual," said Sarno.
The trial was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Sarno told Western Mass News he's thankful to finally close the house of horrors case that shocked the city to its core.
"I’m glad that justice is being served here and my thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected," said Sarno.
Weldon's sentencing is set for 2:00 Thursday afternoon.
