SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a ransomware attack canceled the first day of school for students in one Connecticut city, the Springfield school district is working to make sure that doesn’t happen here.
Tech experts said it is as simple as opening up an email or a PDF file.
Springfield city officials said they are working to make sure a ransomware attack doesn’t happen here.
Hartford Public Schools in Connecticut were forced to cancel the first day of school on Tuesday after school officials discovered a ransomware attack -- which is a software that denies access to files until a ransom is paid shutting down the district's computer systems. This is a major problem as online technology is critical to learning during the pandemic.
More than 200 of the 300 servers were impacted.
During his weekly briefing, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the city is making sure that doesn’t happen here.
“The Hartford public school system, their computer system was attacked,” Sarno said. “We're already taking proactive measures in the Springfield public school system to not have that happen here.”
In November 2019, Chicopee Public Schools were hit with a ransomware attack that demanded the school district to pay up $300,000 to get their files back.
Daniel Warwick, the Springfield school superintendent, said the threat of a cyber attack is always there.
“We have audits done and we put protections in place, not to say we're immune to a possible problem, but we have put a lot of systems in place to protect us and it's something we're always vigilant on,” he said.
A big question is how this ransomware can get inside of a computer system.
Western Mass News went to local tech expert Stan Prager for answers.
“An attachment is typically sent in an email and somebody opens that attachment and usually it’s a PDF attachment of that nature,” he said. “It then releases malware into the computer and it’s not detectable. It has to encrypt all your files on your computer so you can’t open them.”
He said there is no cookie cutter approach to protecting a school district from a ransomware attack but a good way is to have the computer system backed up.
“Make sure you got a good storm with the department protecting you,” he said. “Secondly, make sure you have a good backup process in place that includes redundancy in other words make sure you have multiple levels of backups so if your current files become encrypted and then your back up files become encrypted you have another back up.”
As for Connecticut, it’s unclear when the school year will begin now in Hartford. For Springfield, they start class a week from Tuesday.
