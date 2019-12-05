BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than 60 suspects are facing charges in connection with the Latin Kings gang following a series of arrests Thursday morning in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

The arrests were aimed at the east coast leadership in the gang.

Officials said the gang's east coast overseer is from Springfield, along with several others charged.

Michael Cecchetelli of Springfield was at the top of the FBI's chart, which they showed at a press conference today. That chart showing the organizational structure for the east coast Latin Kings.

This isn't the first time, officials said, they've charged Cecchetelli in connection with the nationally-known gang.

"It is one of the largest criminal organizations in the world with literally thousands of members," said Andrew Lelling, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.

More than 60 people faced charges Thursday in connection with the Latin Kings gang, a national gang with east coast and Massachusetts branches. That's according to the FBI and U.S. Attorney's office, who also said the east coast leader, Michael Cecchetelli, is from Springfield.

"Under Cecchetelli's leadership, the influence of the Latin Kings has grown throughout Massachusetts, leading to an increase in shootings and violence in our cities and towns," Lelling explained.

Cecchetelli is 40 years old and officials said he was the conduit between the regional Latin Kings chapter and the national leadership.

Officials said taking Cecchetelli down involved four years of investigation.

+2 Feds: More than 60 gang members arrested in Massachusetts BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than 60 members of a national gang with major ties to the western…

"We successfully infiltrated the organization at its highest levels, secretly recording chapter state and east coast level meetings," said Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston division.

According to documents released by the U.S. Attorney's office, through those recordings and by tracking messages, law enforcement said they found Cecchetelli reportedly threatening violence.

Back in 2005, the U.S. Attorney's office confirmed Michael Cecchetlli was charged - then in his 20s - as part of an investigation into the Latin Kings gang.

Western Mass News covered his arrest in-depth back then.

Authorities confirm Cecchetlli was sentenced to 37 months in jail.

Federal officials said four others from Springfield were charged in Thursday's 'Operation Throne Down' as well. They said it was a targeted effort to capture leaders within the organization accused of serious crimes.

"Murder, robbery, assault, witness intimidation, and firearms and drug trafficking offenses," Lelling noted.

Those charged could be looking at anywhere from three years of supervised release for offenses like drug trafficking to up to 20 years in prison for racketeering and corrupt organization (RICO) charges.