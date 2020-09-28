SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police received a call Saturday that Springfield man Rockylane Lewis, 30, illegally had a firearm.
Detectives were able to locate a car he was driving and detained him and three other people in the Eastfield Mall parking lot around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, police said.
Inside the car, detectives found a loaded large-capacity firearm where Lewis was sitting on the passenger side, police said. While searching the car, police found more than 12 grams of powder and crack-cocaine, more than 140 oxycodone pills, codeine, and $2,868, police said.
Detectives also arrested Jorge Villasana, 24, of Walton, Kentucky who was driving the car.
There were two other people with this group in another car. One was arrested for unlicensed operation of a car and the other was released, police said.
Lewis was charged with possession of a large-capacity firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm, firearm violation with one prior violent/drug crime and four counts of possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug.
Villasana was charged with five counts of possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug.
