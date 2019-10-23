SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A methadone clinic in Springfield's South End is making changes after concerns raised by neighboring residents and businesses.
It's that clinic, Habit OPCO, on East Columbus Avenue that many in the South End are frustrated with, arguing it's the third of its kind in this area.
Now, the clinic is hiring a police detail to address quality of life issues.
Last week, we reported how the mayor's office and the South End Citizens Council have tried three times to meet with representatives of the company.
Many in the neighborhood complained of needles being found in the bathrooms of businesses and parking lots.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood asid during that meeting last week that police have stepped up their patrols and believe the rise in issues to be directly linked to the clinic.
Now, the clinic has hired a police detail to work from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, something that's welcoming news for South End Citizens Council president Leo Florian.
"We're happy to hear that they're at least moving in that direction, but...we need to really sit down with them and have a one-on-one conversation with them about all the issues going on," Florian said.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also told us today in a statement that he was at the clinic monitoring the situation this morning and will continue to do so
Representatives from the clinic will officially be meeting with the South End Citizens Council on November 4.
