SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield mother is speaking out, claiming her 13-year-old son, Corey, got his bike stolen from two teenage boys. She said they punched him in the jaw before riding off with his bike.
The family believes the boys who stole the bike were looking to make a profit and they're looking to get it back.
"He punches me in the face and then I was like confused for a few seconds,” said Corey Elliott.
Elliott explained to Western Mass News the moment when he was hit in the jaw before his bike got stolen. His mom, Melissa Magnan, told us her son was jumped in the Forest Park area on Wednesday. She said they spoke on the phone after it happened and Elliott was crying and hysterical. She drove to the scene right away and alerted police.
“His whole, like the side of his face was all red at the time. I thought it was going to bruise like crazy. I was really anxious about that. Thank God it didn't,” said Magnan.
Thankfully, Eillott was okay after those scary moments. He and his mom tried to track down his $800 bike through social media. That's when they saw a bike for sale for $600 on Instagram, similar to Elliott’s. They tracked the serial number on the bike and found who it was registered to and as it turns out, it was another stolen bike.
"My friend told them he wanted to buy it and they went to go meet up with him and then we saw the bike and we were able to give it back to the kid it got stolen from,” Elliott explained.
Corey’s stepdad, Andrew Bergeron, and his biological dad met up with the Instagram sellers of that bike, pretending they wanted to buy it.
“It didn't belong to them. His dad took the bike and explained to him they're going to return it to the rightful owner,” Bergeron said.
Bergeron told us they brought that stolen bike back to the boy who owned it. Magnan said this boy was also punched like her son.
"It ended up being another boy who got robbed that same day, a 12-year-old autistic boy, and then we met up with his mother and gave it back to him. They were so excited,” Magnan added.
Elliott hopes the same will happen for him.
“I want my bike back,” Elliott noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.