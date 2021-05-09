SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On this Mother’s Day, we are honoring a Springfield mom who is working tirelessly to raise awareness about autism.
Coming off the tail end of April, which is Autism Awareness Month, she released the fifth book in a series that features her son, who is autistic, and the daily challenges he faces.
Jacqueline Williams-Hines, a Springfield mom, has been advocating for her autistic son Joshua Hines for over two decades.
“Had it not been for this young man, this talented young man, that I would have never come down this road. So if you see someone all they talk about autism, it’s because of their children,” Hines said.
Most recently, she released the fifth mini-novel in a series that showcases the everyday challenges people on the spectrum face.
“Which is titled the Return of Suther Joshua and actually a reprise of character from an earlier book which started when Joshua was probably about eight,” Hines explained.
She said all of her autism books try to provide information on different autism characteristics that parents may not be aware of.
“The first book kind of talked about preservation when you see a child who may be repeating the same things or focusing on a very narrow field of interest, which is a key red flag for autism,” Hines said.
The most recent mini-novel has a comic book style.
“It is also looking at the challenges that young people like Joshua face when they are trying to be independent, navigate their communities, and have difficulties reading social cues in their community,” Hines said.
But Hines is not stopping there. She is also the founder of No Small Victories Autism Awareness Education Initiative, and she hopes more conversations are continued regarding diagnosis, especially in African American and Latino communities.
“We still don’t have open conversations about that. We normalize a lot of things culturally that we should be getting help with,” Hines said.
