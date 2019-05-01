SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield native Christian Wilkins is settling into his new job today as Miami Dolphins' newest defensive lineman.
Wilkins, who played college football at Clemson, picked in the the first round of the NFL draft.
"I'm so happy, so pleased for him, so pleased for him," said Robin Jones, Christian's mother.
Robin is back in Springfield before she heads to Miami for the Dolphins parents day.
It's a whirlwind for this proud mom of eight.
"Nashville, I was my calmest, believe it or not, because I want to think for all the scurrying to and from all the games, it felt natural. It really felt natural, it was like wow, we're finally here," Robin explained.
Robin brought along a few friends to our interview, all coached Christian growing up in Springfield's legendary 5A program.
Coach Bill Griffin said Christian stood out from the beginning.
"His football IQ and at a young age, being able to handle kids that were bigger then him at a young age," Bill explained.
Pee-wee coach Tom Hodge said Christian's always been a defensive phenomenon.
"Christian is doing the same thing today at the college level that he did with us. He was outstanding. You know, people would come to watch Christian play at games," Tom said.
Fifth and sixth grade coach James Williams knew the first day of practice.
"It was then that I knew that there was something special and I remember at the end of that practice, I said Mr. Wilkins, you have something special and if you keep your head in the books and off them girls, the sky's the limit. I tell him that to this day," James noted.
All agree that this couldn't happen to a better, good hearted person.
"I am extremely proud of Christian and all that he's accomplished. He's handled himself well, he's represented the family well, the city well, himself well and we're extremely proud of him and we know this is just the beginning for him," said Kelly Jones, Christian's fifth and sixth grade defensive coach.
Bill added, "I'm very proud. To have a hand in coaching him brings tears to my eyes, yeah, it feels good to say I was a part of that dream."
For Robin, a Patriots fan, she has a new allegiance.
"I am a Patriots fan, but whatever my son is is what I am, but now, we have something new, something new to cheer for. The moment he gets to sack tom Brady, that's going to be something. That's going to live forever," Robin explained.
Christian's coaches are working to get him back up to Springfield to help inspire a new generation of young athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.