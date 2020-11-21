SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield mother is still searching for answers after looking for her son for nearly a year.
Maria Rivera is looking for closure after her son went missing in December of 2019, and she told Western Mass News she is not giving up hope.
Rivera is searching for answers after her son, Jovann Vergara, went missing on December 9 last year. She told us there hasn't been any word of him since.
"I wouldn’t want to say it, but dead or alive, I want to bring him home somehow and rescue him," she said. "That’s where the reward goes, for his current whereabouts, where we can rescue him."
Near State and Reed Street in Springfield, the public can view a billboard with Jovann’s photo on it, but the billboard will come down in the next few days.
Rivera told Western Mass News that the reward to find him increased from $3,000 to $5,000.
“We want to rescue him from wherever he’s at," she said.
Rivera told Western Mass News last Christmas she put gifts out for him, thinking he would come home, and now 11 months later, she put his stocking up, hoping they would reunite soon.
“Devastating, it's painful," she added. "It’s the worst feeling a mother can have.”
Rivera has a direct message for her son.
“I love you, unconditionally. I love him, no matter what. I’m not mad," she said. "I just want you to give me a call.”
The Springfield Police Department released a statement on the investigation into Jovann’s case, saying:
"Detectives have looked into possible sightings in Holyoke and the Boston area over the past few months but haven't been able to locate him. No evidence of anything suspicious happening."
Anyone with information can contact the Springfield Police Department at (413) 787-6302.
