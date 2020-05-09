Springfield mother continues to search for missing son

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The search is still on for a missing man in Springfield.
21-year-old Jovann Vergara was last seen on December 9.
Western Mass News spoke with Jovann's mother, who told us about the last day she spoke to her son.
"On December 9, we had a conversation before he mentioned he was on his way home and my son was happy and he was planning on going Christmas shopping, but he just never made it home," said Jovann's mother, Maria Rivera.
Marie told us she's very worried something happened to her son and she also said police have no witnesses, no leads, and no suspects.
But - Mass. State Police are now stepping in to help find Jovann.
"After five months of me fighting and insisting on searching for my son its finally going to take place. Hopefully, with this search, we can get some answers and I'm just praying we get somewhere," Riveria
If you think you've seen Jovann or known of his whereabouts, you can call the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6325.
