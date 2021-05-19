SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three Springfield police officers rushed to the aid of a baby and saving his life last month. Now, the police department has released body cam video from that day and the mother of the young child is speaking out.

A cry of complete relief came after several scary minutes for a mom and her three month old baby in Springfield.

“I was just praying 'cause I'm like, God help me, stay calm, help my son breathe. I was just praying that God would help him," said Porshe James.

On April 20, James was at home with her son, Kiro, when suddenly he stopped breathing and turned blue. She called 911 and started doing CPR and chest compressions.

Springfield Police Officers Josue Cruz, Luis Delgado, and Francisco Luna quickly arrived and went to work trying to get Kiro breathing again. After several minutes of chest compressions and oxygen, Kiro started crying.

"The police, me, just everybody was just happy and grateful," James added.

On Thursday, May 13, James asked to meet with the officers and thank them in person. At that meeting, she also viewed the video from the officer's body-worn camera and agreed to releasing a redacted version of that video, which appears below.

"It was close to tears for a lot of people and it's just amazing that the little baby's doing okay now," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

James noted, “I just said thank you, that's it. Thank you. No other words, but thank you."

Doctors said the episode was due to reflux, so Kiro has been put on medication and a heart monitor and ever since, James said he has been doing great.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood added in a statement, “Watching the video, even though I know the positive end result, still gives me goosebumps. These officers performed admirably in an incredibly stressful situation. I am so proud of them knowing that their actions helped prevent a tragedy and credit to Mom who did everything right."