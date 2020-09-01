SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Municpal Group will be illuminated Tuesday evening after an announcement from Mayor Domenic Sarno.
That means that city hall, Symphony Hall, and the Campanile clock tower will be lit up in support of live event workers, businesses, and unions that have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The event is part of the national wide #WeMakeEvents campaign.
Zasco Productions will be lighting up the Springfield buildings, which will be among many across the country being illuminated as part of the campaign.
