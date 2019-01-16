SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect is under arrest in connection with the November murder of a Springfield man.
Back on November 3, 2018, 48-year-old Jesus Flores was shot on Waltham Avenue in Springfield.
Flores would later die from those injuries on November 13.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that in late December, investigators applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Luis Gomez of Springfield in connection with Flores' death.
Police in New Britain, CT arrested Gomez on Monday as a fugitive from justice. After he reportedly waived rendition, he was brought back to Springfield on Wednesday.
Gomez is facing charges including murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, firearm violation with three previous violent/drug crimes, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.
Arraignment is expected to take place Thursday in Springfield District Court.
