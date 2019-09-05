SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man accused of murder is set to face a judge Thursday in Springfield District Court.
Leigh Lavallee, 37. faces charges that include murder, home invasion, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and others.
Lavallee was arrested in Delaware last month on unrelated charges.
Springfield Police said he's accused of shooting Johnathan Rodriguez in his Longhill Street apartment back on August 7.
Rodriguez later died at the hospital.
Lavallee arraignment is set for this afternoon.
