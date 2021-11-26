SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Starting Friday at 10 a.m., The Springfield Museums will be starting their holiday events series.
Visitors can witness the Lighting of the Quadrangle and experience events through the Holiday Happenings.
December is filled with a range of family-friendly activities including; Santa’s Workshop, the Holiday Stroll, and exhibitions like Gingerbread: Under the Sea.
Programs are free with museum admission unless noted otherwise.
The Grinchmas Programming and Exhibits on Friday include:
- Color a Grinch Suncatcher, 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Use sharpies to color the face of this loveable curmudgeon and then hang in your window for holiday cheer.
- Meet the Grinch, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Dr. Seuss’s iconic Christmas creation will be here from Whoville to celebrate the holidays.
- Music of How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, 1-4 pm
With a few hits from the Cat in the Hat Songbook too! Local musician Chris Eriquezzo will bring to life songs like, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and, “Welcome Christmas.”
Ongoing Activities
- Make a Miniature Snowball Launcher, 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Create your own catapult and load it with a white pom-pom, take aim, and try to hit our target.
- Music of “The Three Wise Men”: 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
The Three Wise Men are a funky, jazzy, Christmas-y brass trio from Western Massachusetts. Enjoy their own brand of musical gold, frankincense, and myrrh.
- Lighting of the Quadrangle: 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.