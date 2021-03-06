SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A big celebration was held for Dr. Seuss's birthday on Saturday with more than 150 cars that showed up at a beep and greet event. The event was hosted by the Springfield Museums in honor of the Springfield native.
People Western Mass News spoke with said the event was different this year because of the pandemic.
"Dr. Seuss's birthday is one of our favorite days of the year. Since we couldn't do a huge in-person celebration this year, we decided to do a drive-by event. So what's happening now we got all the characters in our parking lot. We got science, bubbles, [and] music. Just trying to have a good time," said the family engagement coordinator for the Springfield Museums, Jenny Powers.
The museum said they hope the event keeps kids excited about reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.