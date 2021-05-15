SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Springfield Museums celebrated the night skies with Astronomy Day 2021.
The event was held from 11 A.M. until 3:30 P.M. Saturday. They offered both in-person and virtual viewing experiences for anyone who wanted to participate and learn about the stars.
"Astronomy Day is set up to make a day where people can come and experience astronomy without, now a lot of people have to maybe go to an observatory make a trip somewhere that maybe is a little bit longer for us here in Springfield we have the museum its bot a special trip but its a day you can on going out and finding something cool and astronomical happening," Kevin Kopchynski, planetarium manager and STEM educator told Western Mass News.
The event saw both adults and children of all ages. It was a great day for star enthusiasts and people just looking to learn a little bit about our solar system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.